Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Sealed Air Corp -
* Sealed air reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71
* Q3 earnings per share $0.83
* Sees fy 2016 sales about $6.8 billion
* Q3 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.74 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sealed air corp - "continue to expect performance to improve on both top and bottom line in q4 and throughout 2017"
* Continues to anticipate 2016 free cash flow to be approximately $550 million for fy 2016
* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $275 million for fy 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $6.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sealed air corp - currency is expected to have a negative impact of approximately $225 million on net sales in 2016
* Sealed air corp - fy 2016 outlook for adjusted eps is expected to be approximately $2.60
* Q3 net sales were favorably impacted by $24 million of special items, primarily related to release of certain tax reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.