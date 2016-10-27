Oct 27 Sealed Air Corp -

* Sealed air reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83

* Sees fy 2016 sales about $6.8 billion

* Q3 sales $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.74 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sealed air corp - "continue to expect performance to improve on both top and bottom line in q4 and throughout 2017"

* Continues to anticipate 2016 free cash flow to be approximately $550 million for fy 2016

* Sees capital expenditures of approximately $275 million for fy 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $6.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sealed air corp - currency is expected to have a negative impact of approximately $225 million on net sales in 2016

* Sealed air corp - fy 2016 outlook for adjusted eps is expected to be approximately $2.60

* Q3 net sales were favorably impacted by $24 million of special items, primarily related to release of certain tax reserves