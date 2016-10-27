Oct 27 Scana Corp -

* Scana reports financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scana corp - q3 total operating revenues $1,093 million versus $1,068 million

* Scana -reaffirms its targeted average annual earnings per share growth rate range to be negative 6 to 0 percent over next 3 to 5 years

* Scana -reaffirms targeted average annual growth rate for gaap-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share to be 4 to 6 percent over next 3 to 5 years

* Q3 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.01, revenue view $4.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S