Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 CMS Energy Corp -
* Cms energy announces third quarter earnings of $0.67 per share, or $0.70 per share on an adjusted basis; raises adjusted 2016 earnings guidance into the high end of range; introduces adjusted 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.00 to $2.02
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.13 to $2.17
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share $0.67
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says q3 operating revenue $1.6 billion versus $1.5 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.