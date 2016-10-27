BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 27 Allergan Plc
* Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Company Llc, expanding innovative gastroenterology pipeline
* Allergan will pay exercise price of $200 million at closing to Rhythm Holding
* Has exercised its option to acquire motus therapeutics. Motus (formerly known as rhythm health)
* Says also announced that it has exercised its option to acquire motus therapeutics
* Allergan Plc - Rhythm Holding and Allergan plan to submit data for presentation at a major gastrointestinal medical conference in 2017
* Rhythm Holding will be eligible for a contingent payment upon first commercial sale of relamorelin
* Allergan previously made $47 million in payments related to option-to-acquire motus and relamorelin phase 2b clinical trial
* Allergan to acquire GI disease subsidiary of Rhythm Holding Company, Llc, expanding innovative gastroenterology pipeline
* Says announces top line results of a phase 2b clinical trial assessing efficacy and safety of relamorelin (rm-131)
* Allergan Plc - in phase 2b study, relamorelin administered for 12 weeks demonstrated substantial efficacy for key diabetic gastroparesis symptoms
* Says intends to initiate phase 3 clinical trials of relamorelin
* Allergan plc - overall, relamorelin was safe and well-tolerated in phase 2b study with high compliance and completion rates over course of study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.