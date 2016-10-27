Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Brunswick Corp
* Brunswick Corporation : Brunswick releases third quarter 2016 earnings
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS of $0.93 and diluted EPS, as adjusted, of $0.91
* 2016 guidance raised lower end of diluted eps, as adjusted, range
* Brunswick Corp - raising the lower end of our range for full-year expectations of diluted EPS, as adjusted, to $3.45 to $3.50
* Brunswick Corp - "For the full year, we anticipate a slight improvement in both gross margins and operating margins"
* For 2016, expect to generate positive free cash flow in excess of $215 million
* Brunswick Corp - well-positioned to generate "strong" sales growth, adjusted earnings per share growth at mid-to-high-teen percent rate throughout current three-year plan"
* Qtrly reported net sales of $1,093.0 million, up from $991.9 million a year earlier
* Brunswick Corp - Co's plan, including acquisitions, reflects revenue growth rates in 2016 to be approximately 10 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Brunswick - diluted eps for q3 included a benefit of $0.04 related to special tax items and $0.02 per share of restructuring and integration charges
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.