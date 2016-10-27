Oct 27 Gaslog Partners Lp
* Gaslog partners LP announces acquisition of Gaslog Seattle
from Gaslog ltd. For $189 million
* Gaslog partners lp - Gaslog partners expects to finance
acquisition with cash on hand, including proceeds from its
recent equity offering
* Partnership believes acquisition will be immediately
accretive to unit holder distributions
* Gaslog partners-management intends to recommend to board
an approximately 5% annualized increase in partnership's cash
distribution per unit
* Gaslog partners lp - after closing acquisition, Gaslog
partners will have a dropdown pipeline of thirteen vessels
* Gaslog partners - have entered into an agreement for
partnership to purchase from Gaslog 100% of shares in entity
that owns and charters Gaslog Seattle
* Gaslog partners - estimates Gaslog Seattle will add
approximately $20 million to EBITDA in first 12 months after
deal closing
