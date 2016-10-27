Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 United Parcel Service Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $1.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.70 to $5.90
* Q3 revenue $14.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $14.73 billion
* Qtrly daily export shipments up 7.1% led by double-digit gains in Asia
* Qtrly international operating profit jumped 14% to $576 million
* UPS - in Q4, GAAP earnings per share is subject to an expected year-end mark-to-market ("MTM") pension accounting adjustment, which could be material
* Qtrly international package revenue was $3.0 billion, up 2.2% compared to Q3 last year
* Qtrly U.S. domestic deliveries per day climb 5.7% driven by ecommerce
* Qtrly U.S. domestic deliveries per day climb 5.7% driven by ecommerce
* Qtrly daily export shipments up 7.1% led by double-digit gains in Asia
* Qtrly U.S. domestic revenue increased 4.8% over q3 of 2015, to $9.3 billion
* United Parcel Service Inc - lower fuel surcharge rates reduced revenue growth by approximately 50 basis points in quarter
* United Parcel Service Inc - on a currency-neutral basis, revenue increased 5.1% in quarter
* Qtrly U.S. domestic operating profit was $1.3 billion and operating margin was 13.5%.
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.