* United bankshares, inc. Announces earnings for the third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q3 of 2016 was $111.1 million, which was an increase of $14.8 million or 15% from q3 of 2015

* United bankshares inc-during q3 , declared a cash dividend of $0.33 per share