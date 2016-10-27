Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Cra International Inc
* Charles river associates (cra) reports results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 revenue rose 6.8 percent to $81.7 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $312 million to $322 million
* Cra international inc- we expect to exceed our previously announced fiscal 2016 guidance for non-gaap revenue of $312 million to $322 million
* Cra international inc-for fy 2016, expect to be in upper half of our non-gaap adjusted ebitda margin range of 15.8% to 16.6%
* Fy2016 revenue view $320.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.