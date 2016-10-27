Oct 27 Piper Jaffray Companies

* Piper jaffray companies reports 2016 third quarter results

* Piper jaffray - qtrly earnings per share $0.70

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per diluted common share $ 1.37

* Piper jaffray - qtrly adjusted revenue $199 million versus. $148.4 million last year

* Qtrly gaap net revenues $200.8 million versus $149.6 million

* Piper jaffray - rolling 12 month return on average common shareholders' equity was 3.6% at september 30, 2016

* Piper jaffray - q3 advisory services revenues were $75.2 million, an increase of 60% and 56% compared to q3 of 2015 and sequential quarter, respectively

* Piper jaffray - aum was $8.4 billion at end of q3, compared to $9.4 billion in the year-ago period and $8.1 billion at the end of q2 of 2016