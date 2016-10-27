Oct 27 Travelzoo Inc

* Travelzoo reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $30.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $32.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says as of September 30, 2016, Travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 29.1 million

* Q3 revenue down 7 percent year-over-year in constant currencies