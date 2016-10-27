Oct 27 Independent Bank Corp

* Independent Bank Corporation reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Independent Bank Corp says net interest income totaled $20.0 million during Q3 of 2016, an increase of $1.2 million, or 6.1 percent from year-ago period

* Independent Bank Corp says increase in tangible book value per share to $11.72 at Sept. 30, 2016 from $11.49 at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: