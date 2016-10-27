Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Meredith Corp
* Meredith Corporation delivers record fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.80
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $1.18 to $1.23
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75
* Q1 revenue $400 million versus I/B/E/S view $400.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Meredith corp says fiscal 2017 q1 local media group operating profit grew more than 70 percent to $51 million from $29 million in prior-year period
* Meredith corp says q1 political advertising revenues were $16 million, up 26 percent from last political cycle in q1 of fiscal 2015
* Meredith Corp says continues to expect fiscal 2017 full-year earnings per share to range from $3.50 to $3.80
* Meredith Corp says expects fiscal 2017 Q2 earnings per share to range from $1.18 to $1.23
* Meredith Corp expects Q2 total local media group revenues to be up approximately 25 percent
* Sees Q2 total company revenues to be up in mid- to high-single digits
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $440.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 total national media group revenues to be down in low-single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.