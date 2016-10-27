Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Northcliff Resources Ltd
* Northcliff announces private placement
* Northcliff Resources Ltd says has entered into a subscription agreement with a subsidiary of Todd Corporation
* Northcliff Resources Ltd - pursuant to agreement todd will purchase 27.2 million common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.11 per common share
* Northcliff Resources -upon completion, Todd will own a total of 48.5 million shares in Northcliff, representing 36.3% of co's outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.