Oct 27 Northcliff Resources Ltd

* Northcliff announces private placement

* Northcliff Resources Ltd says has entered into a subscription agreement with a subsidiary of Todd Corporation

* Northcliff Resources Ltd - pursuant to agreement todd will purchase 27.2 million common shares in capital of company at a price of $0.11 per common share

* Northcliff Resources -upon completion, Todd will own a total of 48.5 million shares in Northcliff, representing 36.3% of co's outstanding common shares