Oct 27 National Bank Of Canada:
* National Bank announces a restructuring charge and
write-offs of intangible assets in Q4 2016
* National Bank of Canada - expects to take a charge in its
fiscal 2016 Q4 earnings relating to certain restructuring
initiatives
* National Bank of Canada - expects to take a charge in its
fiscal 2016 Q4 totalling approximately $175 million, or $128
million after tax ($0.38 per share)
* National Bank of Canada - restructuring charge includes
employee severance payments and premises optimization
* National Bank of Canada - expects to realize approximately
$120 million in annual pre-tax recurring savings.
* National Bank of Canada - estimates that its cet1 ratio
will be approximately 10.0% as at October 31, 2016.
* National Bank of Canada - as a result of restructuring
measures, just over 600 employee departures are expected
* National Bank of Canada - expects to increase proportion
of its employees in knowledge-intensive sectors over coming
years.
