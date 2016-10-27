Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Materion Corp
* Materion Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results and declares fourth quarter dividend
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 earnings per share $0.40
* Q3 sales $249.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $252.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Materion Corp - Confirming its 2016 annual earnings guidance
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Materion Corp - "Global macroeconomic indicators remain fairly weak, and it is anticipated that demand will remain soft for remainder of year"
* Materion - Q3 consolidated financial results were slightly above expectations partially due to timing of raw material beryllium hydroxide shipments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.