Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 BGC Partners Inc:
* BGC Partners reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* BGC Partners - qtrly earnings per share $0.21
* BGC Partners - qtrly revenue $643.5 million, down 6.1 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $651.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 revenues between $630 million and $675 million
* BGC Partners sees Q4 pre-tax distributable earnings before non-controlling interest in subsidiaries and taxes to be $107 million to $125 million
* BGC Partners inc - company's outlook reflects the sale of trayport in December of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.