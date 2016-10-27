Oct 27 Global Ship Lease Inc

* Global Ship Lease reports results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 revenue $41.2 million

* Says fleet generated revenue from fixed rate, mainly long-term time charters of $41.2 million in three months ended September 30, 2016

* Says a non-cash impairment charge of $29.4 million has been recognized in quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Interest income for three months ended September 30, 2016 was $57,000, up from $19,000 in comparative period of 2015