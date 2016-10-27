Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Choice Hotels International Inc
* Choice Hotels International reports a 17 percent increase in third quarter diluted earnings per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.84
* Q3 revenue $267.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $252.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 to $2.46
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share at least $0.51
* REVPAR is expected to increase between 4 percent and 5 percent for Q4 and range between 3.5 percent and 4.25 percent for full-year 2016
* Choice Hotels International - Adjusted EBITDA from franchising activities for full-year 2016 are expected to range between $272 million and $274 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Domestic REVPAR performance for Q3 of 2016 exceeded total industry results by 120 basis points
* Choice Hotels International Inc - Net domestic unit growth for 2016 is expected to be approximately 2 percent
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to range between $253 million and $256 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.