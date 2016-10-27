BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 27 Parkland Fuel Corp :
* Parkland Fuel Corporation acquires the assets of PNE Corporation and three service stations in Wyoming
* Parkland Fuel Corp - deal for $17 million
* Parkland Fuel Corp - in a separate transaction, Parkland has agreed to acquire three sites from 7-Eleven Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru