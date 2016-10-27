Oct 27 Questerre Energy Corp :

* Questerre announces 2017 capital budget and proposed private placement

* Has approved a capital budget of approximately $26 million for 2017

* Private placement will consist of issuance of up to 26.6 million common shares of company

* Co intends to use net proceeds to partially fund 2017 capital program, repay indebtedness under its credit facilities