Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc :
* Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. announces earnings for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.20
* Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income increased $272,000 for quarter ended September 30, 2016, versus quarter ended September 30, 2015
* Wayne Savings Bancshares qtrly net interest income $3.4 million versus $3.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.