Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Ppg Industries Inc :
* PPG prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
* priced a public offering of 300 million euros aggregate principal amount of 0.000% notes due 2019
* priced offering of 600 million euros aggregate principal amount of 0.875% notes due 2025 at an issue price of 98.836% of principal amount
* priced public offering of 300 million euros aggregate amount of 0.000% notes due 2019 at issue price of 99.632% of principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.