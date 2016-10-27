Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Cowen Group Inc :
* Cowen Group, Inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $131.0 million compared to $113.3 million in prior year period, a 16% increase.
* Cowen Group Inc says q3 economic revenue, a non-gaap measure, of $153.5 million compared to $82.8 million in prior year period, an 85% increase
* Cowen group inc says book value per share was $6.24 as of september 30, 2016 compared to $6.18 as of september 30, 2015
* Cowen group inc says tangible book value per share was $5.42 as of september 30, 2016 compared to $5.62 as of september 30, 2015
* Cowen group inc says for q3 of 2016, gaap revenue was $131.0 million compared to $113.3 million in q3 of 2015
* Cowen group inc says q3 economic income, a non-gaap measure, available to cowen group of $11.0 million or $0.10 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.