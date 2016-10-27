Oct 27 First Hawaiian Inc

* First Hawaiian Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results and declares dividend

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Hawaiian Inc says return on average total assets was 1.10 percent and core return on average total assets was 1.14 percent for quarter

* FIRST HAWAIIAN - Net interest income for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $122.7 million, an increase of $2.3 million compared quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: