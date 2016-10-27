Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Merchants Bancshares Inc :
* Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports third quarter results; declares dividend
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Merchants Bancshares Inc qtrly diluted share$0.57
* Merchants Bancshares Inc - gross loans at September 30, 2016 totaled $1.48 billion, an increase of $81.9 million over linked quarter
* Merchants Bancshares- taxable equivalent net interest income was $14.4 million for 3 months ended Sept 30, 2016, versus $14.4 million for quarter ending June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.