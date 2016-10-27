Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Omnicell Inc :
* Omnicell achieves record revenue in the third quarter 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $700 million to $710 million
* Says now expects 2016 non-GAAP EPS to be in middle of range that we previously guided to of $1.50 to $1.60 per share
* Continues to expect product bookings to be between $540 million and $560 million
* Company is narrowing 2016 non-GAAP revenue guidance range to be between $700 million to $710 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.