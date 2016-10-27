Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Power Integrations Inc
* Power integrations reports third-quarter financial results
* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48
* Sees q4 2016 revenue about $101 million
* Power Integrations - quarterly revenues grew 17 percent year-over-year to $103.8 million
* Power Integrations - q4 revenues are expected to be in a range of $101 million plus or minus $3 million
* Power Integrations -q4 GAAP gross margin is expected to be about 48.8 percent; q4 Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 50 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.