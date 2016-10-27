Oct 27 Deckers Outdoor Corp

* Deckers Brands reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.05 to $4.25

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.23

* Q2 earnings per share $1.21

* Q2 sales $485.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $495.8 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 3.2 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deckers outdoor corp says q2 gross margin was 44.5% compared to 44.0% for same period last year

* Deckers outdoor corp- company now expects fiscal year 2017 net sales to be in range of down (3.0)% to down (1.5)%.

* Deckers outdoor corp - expects q3 fiscal 2017 net sales to be in range of down approximately 2% to flat

* Deckers outdoor corp says now expects fiscal year 2017 net sales to be in range of down 3.0% to down 1.5%

* Deckers outdoor corp - company-wide inventories at september 30, 2016 decreased (2.9)% to $578.0 million from $595.0 million at september 30, 2015

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S