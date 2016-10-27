Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Deckers Outdoor Corp
* Deckers Brands reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.05 to $4.25
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.23
* Q2 earnings per share $1.21
* Q2 sales $485.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $495.8 million
* Q2 same store sales fell 3.2 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deckers outdoor corp says q2 gross margin was 44.5% compared to 44.0% for same period last year
* Deckers outdoor corp- company now expects fiscal year 2017 net sales to be in range of down (3.0)% to down (1.5)%.
* Deckers outdoor corp - expects q3 fiscal 2017 net sales to be in range of down approximately 2% to flat
* Deckers outdoor corp says now expects fiscal year 2017 net sales to be in range of down 3.0% to down 1.5%
* Deckers outdoor corp - company-wide inventories at september 30, 2016 decreased (2.9)% to $578.0 million from $595.0 million at september 30, 2015
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.