Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 FormFactor Inc
* FormFactor reports third quarter results
* Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.20
* Q3 revenue $123.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FormFactor inc says currently expects q4 2016 revenue to be slightly below that of q3
* Sees q4 gaap revenue $116 million to $124 million ; sees q4 Non-GAAP revenue $116 million to $124 million
* Sees q4 gaap net loss per diluted share of $0.11 to $0.05; sees q4 non gaap net income per diluted share of $0.15 to $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $122.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.