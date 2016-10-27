Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Pfsweb Inc
* Pfsweb reports preliminary third quarter 2016 results and revises full year 2016 outlook
* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $80 million
* Sees q3 loss per share $0.05 to $0.07
* Pfsweb inc says for full year 2016, pfsweb is revising its outlook for service fee equivalent revenue to range between $222 million and $228 million
* Pfsweb inc says company is revising its target for adjusted ebitda to range between $18.0 million and $20.0 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.