Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Century Aluminum Co :
* Century reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.31
* Q3 loss per share $0.67
* Q3 sales $333.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.2 million
* Century Aluminum Co says shipments of primary aluminum for Q3 of 2016 were 182,429 tonnes compared with 231,040 tonnes shipped in Q3 of 2015
* Century Aluminum Co says decrease in sales and shipment volume was primarily due to curtailment actions taken in second half of 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.