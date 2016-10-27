Oct 27 Dynamic Materials Corp

* Dynamic Materials reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.22

* Q3 sales fell 7 percent to $36.6 million

* Sees Q4 sales down about 15 percent

* "forecasting that 2016 full-year sales will be down 7 pct to 9 pct versus $166.9 million we reported in 2015"

* Q4 sales are expected to be down approximately 15 pct from 2015 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: