Oct 27 Columbia Sportswear Co :

* Columbia Sportswear Co- company currently expects full year 2016 net sales growth of approximately 4 percent

* Columbia Sportswear Company reports third quarter and year-to-date 2016 financial results; updates full year 2016 financial outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 sales $745.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $770.5 million

* Columbia Sportswear Co- company expects fiscal year 2016 gross margins to improve by up to 10 basis points

* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 4 percent

* Columbia Sportswear Co- for FY 2016, company expects operating income to increase up to 4 percent, to between $250 million and $259 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Columbia sportswear co- for FY 2016, company expects company expects net income approximately $2.55 to $2.65 per diluted share

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S