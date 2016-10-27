Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Columbia Sportswear Co :
* Columbia Sportswear Co- company currently expects full year 2016 net sales growth of approximately 4 percent
* Columbia Sportswear Company reports third quarter and year-to-date 2016 financial results; updates full year 2016 financial outlook
* Q3 earnings per share $1.18
* Q3 sales $745.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $770.5 million
* Columbia Sportswear Co- company expects fiscal year 2016 gross margins to improve by up to 10 basis points
* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 4 percent
* Columbia Sportswear Co- for FY 2016, company expects operating income to increase up to 4 percent, to between $250 million and $259 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbia sportswear co- for FY 2016, company expects company expects net income approximately $2.55 to $2.65 per diluted share
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.