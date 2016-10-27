Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 SPS Commerce Inc :
* SPS Commerce reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 earnings per share $0.14
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98 to $0.99
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 to $0.27
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.29 to $0.31
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $50.5 million to $51 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 22 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $192.7 million to $193.2 million
* Q3 revenue $49.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $49 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SPS Commerce Inc - for Q4 of 2016, revenue is expected to be in range of $50.5 to $51.0 million
* SPS Commerce Inc - Q4 net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.07 to $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $51.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $193.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.