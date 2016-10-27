Oct 27 SPS Commerce Inc :

* SPS Commerce reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98 to $0.99

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 to $0.27

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.29 to $0.31

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.07 to $0.08

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $50.5 million to $51 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 22 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $192.7 million to $193.2 million

* Q3 revenue $49.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $49 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SPS Commerce Inc - for Q4 of 2016, revenue is expected to be in range of $50.5 to $51.0 million

* SPS Commerce Inc - Q4 net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.07 to $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $51.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $51.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $193.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S