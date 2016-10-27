Oct 27 Republic Services Inc

* Republic Services Inc reports third-quarter results; raises full-year financial guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 excluding items

* Republic Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in a range of $2.31 to $2.36

* Republic Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in a range of $875 million to $900 million

* Republic Services Inc - expect current trends to continue into 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Republic Services Inc - now expects its full-year adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $2.19 to $2.20

* Republic Services Inc - expects full-year 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be in a range of $840 million to $850 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: