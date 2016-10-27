Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Republic Services Inc
* Republic Services Inc reports third-quarter results; raises full-year financial guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 excluding items
* Republic Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be in a range of $2.31 to $2.36
* Republic Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow is expected to be in a range of $875 million to $900 million
* Republic Services Inc - expect current trends to continue into 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Republic Services Inc - now expects its full-year adjusted diluted EPS to be in a range of $2.19 to $2.20
* Republic Services Inc - expects full-year 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be in a range of $840 million to $850 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.