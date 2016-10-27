Oct 27 Lumentum Holdings Inc

* Lumentum announces fiscal first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $258.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $252.3 million

* Lumentum Holdings Inc - for fiscal Q2 of 2017, company expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $0.47 to $0.55 per share

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47 to $0.55

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $258 million to $270 million

* Lumentum Holdings Inc - for fiscal Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenue to be in range of $258 million to $270 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $265.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: