Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Calamos Asset Management Inc
* Calamos Asset Management Inc reports third quarter 2016 results and declares dividend
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 revenue $48.3 million
* Calamos Asset Management Inc says AUM were $20.1 billion at September 30, 2016 compared with $20.1 billion at end of last quarter and $22.5 billion at September 30, 2015
* Calamos Asset - net outflows were $746 million for quarter compared with net outflows of $1.0 billion in previous quarter and $436 million in Q3 of 2015
* Calamos Asset Management Inc says board of directors of CAM declared a regular quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.