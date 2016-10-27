Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Cypress Semiconductor Corp
* Cypress reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $530.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $525 million
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.12 to $0.16
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees Q4 diluted loss per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.20
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.15
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - qtrly results include impact of wireless IOT business acquired from broadcom on July 5, 2016
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - inventory at end of Q3 was $247.7 million, up 12 pct from Q2 of 2016
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - qtrly EPS $0.03
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees Q4 of 2016 GAAP revenue $510 million to $540 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.