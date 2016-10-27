Oct 27 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

* Cypress reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $530.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $525 million

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.12 to $0.16

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees Q4 diluted loss per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.20

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.15

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - qtrly results include impact of wireless IOT business acquired from broadcom on July 5, 2016

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - inventory at end of Q3 was $247.7 million, up 12 pct from Q2 of 2016

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - qtrly EPS $0.03

* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees Q4 of 2016 GAAP revenue $510 million to $540 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: