Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Innophos Holdings Inc
* Innophos Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 earnings per share $0.69
* Q3 sales fell 7 percent to $186 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Specialty phosphates volumes are expected to decline by 6-8 pct for full year 2016 compared with 2015
* Net income and adjusted EBITDA for Q4 are expected to be "somewhat softer" compared with first and Q2 2016
* 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $34 million to $36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.