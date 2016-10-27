Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 28 Flowserve Corp
* Flowserve corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Flowserve corp - remain on track to deliver expected incremental savings of approximately $100 million in 2016
* Flowserve corp says q3 total bookings were $960 million, down 7.3% on a constant currency basis, and down 1.0% sequentially on a constant currency basis
* Flowserve corp - realized cost savings of approximately $37 million in q3
* Flowserve corp - backlog at september 30, 2016 was $2.14 billion, down 1.6% versus year-end 2015 and up 1.7% sequentially
* Flowserve corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Q3 sales $943 million versus i/b/e/s view $974.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Flowserve corp says q3 aftermarket bookings were $452 million, down 2.1% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2015 q3
* Flowserve corp says backlog at september 30, 2016 was $2.14 billion, down 1.6% versus year-end 2015 and up 1.7% sequentially, including q3 book-to-bill of 1.02
* Flowserve corp - for full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million
* Flowserve corp -sees 2016 adjusted eps target range to $2.05 to $2.25 per share
* Flowserve corp - sees fy revenue declines of 11 to 14 percent year-over-year
* Flowserve - in 2016 q3, made progress to repurpose, close or sell a number of manufacturing facilities and reduce headcount 15-20% by end of 2017
* Flowserve - realized cost savings of approximately $37 million in q3 and continues to expect full year 2016 incremental savings of approximately $100 million
* Flowserve - adjusted items includes $0.47 per share to reserve for certain latin american non-cash exposures and realignment expenses of $0.21 for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.