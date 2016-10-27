Oct 28 Flowserve Corp

* Flowserve corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Flowserve corp - remain on track to deliver expected incremental savings of approximately $100 million in 2016

* Flowserve corp says q3 total bookings were $960 million, down 7.3% on a constant currency basis, and down 1.0% sequentially on a constant currency basis

* Flowserve corp - realized cost savings of approximately $37 million in q3

* Flowserve corp - backlog at september 30, 2016 was $2.14 billion, down 1.6% versus year-end 2015 and up 1.7% sequentially

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Q3 sales $943 million versus i/b/e/s view $974.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Flowserve corp says q3 aftermarket bookings were $452 million, down 2.1% on a constant currency basis as compared to 2015 q3

* Flowserve corp says backlog at september 30, 2016 was $2.14 billion, down 1.6% versus year-end 2015 and up 1.7% sequentially, including q3 book-to-bill of 1.02

* Flowserve corp - for full year 2016 continues to expect to incur realignment charges of approximately $160 million

* Flowserve corp -sees 2016 adjusted eps target range to $2.05 to $2.25 per share

* Flowserve corp - sees fy revenue declines of 11 to 14 percent year-over-year

* Flowserve - in 2016 q3, made progress to repurpose, close or sell a number of manufacturing facilities and reduce headcount 15-20% by end of 2017

* Flowserve - realized cost savings of approximately $37 million in q3 and continues to expect full year 2016 incremental savings of approximately $100 million

* Flowserve - adjusted items includes $0.47 per share to reserve for certain latin american non-cash exposures and realignment expenses of $0.21 for quarter