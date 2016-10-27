Oct 27 On Assignment Inc

* On assignment reports results for third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 revenue $629.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $624.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On assignment Inc says leverage ratio was 2.38 to 1 at september 30, 2016, down from 2.55 to 1 at june 30, 2016

* On assignment inc sees q4 gross margin of 32.6 percent to 32.9 percent

* On assignment inc sees q4 earnings per diluted share of $0.47 to $0.51

* On assignment inc sees q4 revenues of $608.0 million to $618.0 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $622.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S