Oct 27 CBL & Associates Properties Inc

* CBL & Associates Properties reports outstanding third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.57

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says anticipates achieving 2016 ffo, as adjusted, near high-end of its guidance range of $2.36 - $2.40 per diluted share

* CBL & Associates Properties Inc says anticipates achieving same-center noi growth near high-end of its guidance range of 1.5% - 2.5% in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: