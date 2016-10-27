Oct 27 Heritage Oaks Bancorp :

* Heritage Oaks Bancorp reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage Oaks Bancorp qtrly net interest income before reversal of provision for loan and lease losses was $16.2 million compared with $15.4 million last year

* Heritage Oaks Bancorp - net interest margin was 3.50 pct for Q3 of 2016 compared to 3.58 pct for same prior year period