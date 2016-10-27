Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Fortive Corp
* Fortive reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted Non-Gaap earnings per share $0.63 to $0.67
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.59 to $0.63
* Q3 earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.65
* Q4 guidance includes expectations of low-single digit core revenue growth
* Expects its 2016 second half diluted net earnings per share to be in range of $1.24 to $1.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects its 2016 second half Non-Gaap adjusted diluted net earnings per share to be in range of $1.30 to $1.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.