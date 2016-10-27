Oct 27 Fortive Corp

* Fortive reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted Non-Gaap earnings per share $0.63 to $0.67

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.59 to $0.63

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.65

* Q4 guidance includes expectations of low-single digit core revenue growth

* Expects its 2016 second half diluted net earnings per share to be in range of $1.24 to $1.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $1.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects its 2016 second half Non-Gaap adjusted diluted net earnings per share to be in range of $1.30 to $1.34