Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Aflac Inc
* Aflac incorporated announces third quarter results, upwardly revises 2016 operating EPS outlook, increases fourth quarter cash dividend 4.9 pct
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.82
* Q3 earnings per share $1.53
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue rose 13.4 percent to $5.7 billion
* Sees Q4 Non-Gaap operating earnings per share about $1.53 to $1.82
* In yen terms, Aflac Japan's premium income, net of reinsurance, increased 1.1 pct in Q3
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share
* On target to repurchase about $1.4 billion of common stock in 2016
* Upwardly revising our 2016 operating earnings per diluted share outlook from a range of $6.17 to $6.41 to a higher range of $6.40 to $6.60
* Board of directors announced a 4.9 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend, effective with Q4 payment
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.