Oct 27 Ingram Micro Inc :

* Ingram Micro reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $10.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.31 billion

* Ingram Micro Inc says continue to make progress on transaction to join HNA group and remain on track to close this year

* Ingram Micro Inc- translation of foreign currencies versus last year had a negative impact of 1 percentage point on worldwide sales in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))