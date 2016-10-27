Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp
* Sunoco Logistics announces forty-sixth successive quarter over quarter distribution increase and earnings conference call date
* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP says Sunoco Partners LLC, its general partner, has declared a cash distribution for Q3 2016 of $0.51 per common unit
* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP - general partner, has declared a cash distribution for Q3 2016 of $0.51 per common unit
* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP - new dividend represents an 11 percent increase over Q3 2015 cash distribution of $0.458 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.