Oct 27 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp

* Sunoco Logistics announces forty-sixth successive quarter over quarter distribution increase and earnings conference call date

* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP says Sunoco Partners LLC, its general partner, has declared a cash distribution for Q3 2016 of $0.51 per common unit

* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP - general partner, has declared a cash distribution for Q3 2016 of $0.51 per common unit

* Sunoco Logistics Partners LP - new dividend represents an 11 percent increase over Q3 2015 cash distribution of $0.458 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: