Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Baidu Inc
* Baidu announces third quarter 2016 results
* Baidu Inc - Online marketing revenues for Q3 of 2016 were RMB16.490 billion representing a 6.7% decrease from corresponding period in 2015
* Total revenues in Q3 of 2016 were rmb 18.253 billion ($2.737 billion), a 0.7% decrease
* Expects to generate total revenues in an amount ranging from RMB 17.840 billion ($2.675 billion) to RMB 18.380 billion ($2.756 billion) for q4
* Baidu Inc - Qtrly diluted earnings attributable to Baidu per ads for Q3 of 2016 were RMB8.51 ($1.28)
* Q3 earnings per share view CNY 5.92, revenue view CNY 18.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Baidu Inc - Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ads for Q3 of 2016 were RMB9.92 ($1.49)
* Baidu-Q3 traffic acquisition cost as a component of cost of revenues was RMB2.594 billion, representing 14.2% of total revenues versus 13.1% in YOY quarter
* Q4 revenue view CNY 19.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.