* FS Bancorp, Inc reports net income for the third quarter of $3.5 million or $1.18 per diluted share and fifteenth consecutive quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 sales $137.5 million

* FS Bancorp Inc says net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 22.6%, to $8.8 million for three months ended september 30, 2016